Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Drops By 96.3%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($27.17) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.
Shares of Rexel stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.
Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.
