Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Drops By 96.3%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($27.17) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

Get Rexel alerts:

Shares of Rexel stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.