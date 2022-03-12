Short Interest in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Expands By 221.4%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
SNRH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 1,497,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,042. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
