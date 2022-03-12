Short Interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expands By 207.1%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, a growth of 207.1% from the February 13th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
About Stealth BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
