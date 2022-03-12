Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Expands By 285.3%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 285.3% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.7 days.
SVAUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.
Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $5.49 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
