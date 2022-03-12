Short Interest in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Decreases By 49.5%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in TB SA Acquisition by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 307,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBSA opened at $9.74 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

