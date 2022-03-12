Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Expands By 1,600.0%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 51,808 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 451,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.