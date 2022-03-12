Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Expands By 121.3%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 241.2% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 47,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The India Fund by 17.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 71,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The India Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The India Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. The India Fund has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

