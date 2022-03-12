Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Increases By 145.9%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the February 13th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 375 ($4.91) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.29.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.
