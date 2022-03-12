Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Increases By 145.9%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the February 13th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 375 ($4.91) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

