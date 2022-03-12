Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Decreases By 99.8%

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the February 13th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.09. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

About Unicharm (Get Rating)

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.