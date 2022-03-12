Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Decreases By 99.8%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the February 13th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.09. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

