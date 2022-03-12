Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Grows By 152.3%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a growth of 152.3% from the February 13th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000.

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $71.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

