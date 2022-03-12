Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Drops By 66.7%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WELX stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Winland has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

