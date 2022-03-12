Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Drops By 66.7%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of WELX stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Winland has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.
About Winland (Get Rating)
