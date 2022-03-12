Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) PT Raised to C$2.15

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Separately, CIBC lowered Sierra Metals from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of SMTS stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.75. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.92.
Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
