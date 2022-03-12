Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) PT Raised to C$2.15

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, CIBC lowered Sierra Metals from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.75. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 17.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 50.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sierra Metals by 80.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

