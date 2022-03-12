Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €120.00 by UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) received a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAF. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €90.40 ($98.26) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($57.61) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($166.52). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €129.26.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

