SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CEO Sean C. Woolverton Sells 1,086 Shares

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE SBOW opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $507.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 131.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBOW. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 193,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 53.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 138,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth $2,734,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.