Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.38. Silvergate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $7.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvergate Capital.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Shares of SI stock traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.48. The stock had a trading volume of 677,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.37. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvergate Capital (SI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.