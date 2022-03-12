Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Shares Down 1.2%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) was down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sincerity Applied Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINC)

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary engages in the distribution of applied materials, particularly plastics. It offers polymer products such as generic construction materials and breathable stretch film and antibacterial sheeting. The company was founded by Korstiaan Zandvliet, Maarten van der Sanden, and Robin Slakhorst on July 28, 2011 and is headquartered in South Yarra, Australia.

