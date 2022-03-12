Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY opened at $7.30 on Friday. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

