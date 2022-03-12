Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 349,400 shares, a growth of 498.3% from the February 13th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS SGAPY opened at $18.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. Singapore Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

