Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $150.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.