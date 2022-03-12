Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.