Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,074 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.47. 4,798,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,528. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.30. The company has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

