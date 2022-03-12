Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) PT Lowered to $6.00

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, Dawson James lowered their price target on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $178.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 442,279 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 213,722 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

