SnowGem (XSG) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033597 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000923 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.