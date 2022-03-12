Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Société BIC stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. Société BIC has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.
