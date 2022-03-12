Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Up 168.1% in February

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,013,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Solar Energy Initiatives stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile (Get Rating)
