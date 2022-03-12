SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.20

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 16393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

