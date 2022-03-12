Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Oppenheimer

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonder’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SOND stock opened at 4.67 on Friday. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of 4.22 and a fifty-two week high of 11.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.60% of Sonder as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

