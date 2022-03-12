Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Oppenheimer

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonder’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of SOND stock opened at 4.67 on Friday. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of 4.22 and a fifty-two week high of 11.00.
About Sonder (Get Rating)
Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
