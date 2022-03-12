Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of SAH opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.94%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after buying an additional 522,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 59,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,289,000 after buying an additional 141,294 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $3,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.