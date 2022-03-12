Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAH. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:SAH opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.94%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after buying an additional 522,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 59,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,289,000 after buying an additional 141,294 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

