SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.09

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.
SOPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.
SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
