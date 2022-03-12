SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.09

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

SOPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth $351,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth $32,998,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth $5,496,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth $121,099,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $2,554,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

