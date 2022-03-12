Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

SHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.60.

SHC stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Sotera Health by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Sotera Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sotera Health by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

