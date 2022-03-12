South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Greg A. Lapointe Sells 1,470 Shares

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SSB stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. South State Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in South State by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in South State by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in South State by 14.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in South State by 11.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile (Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

