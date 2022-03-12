Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 145.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,220 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,417,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after buying an additional 106,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 136,409 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 255,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBSI shares. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SBSI stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

