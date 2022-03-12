Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,894 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 47,501 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.