Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) were up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 872,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 24,414,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,796,122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

