S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 6.1% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,315. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.30 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.15.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

