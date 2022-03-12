S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $480.15.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $379.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.90. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $341.30 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after buying an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

