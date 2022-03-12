S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $480.15.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $379.68 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $341.30 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.90. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

