Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SBSAA traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

