Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE – Get Rating) has been given a C$10.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 125.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SDE. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.60.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

SDE opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.41.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.