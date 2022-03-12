SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $30.48. 223,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

