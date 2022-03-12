SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.15

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.15 and last traded at $49.21, with a volume of 1498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

