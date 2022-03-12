SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 322,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,016,201 shares.The stock last traded at $38.42 and had previously closed at $39.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 83,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.