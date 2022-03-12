SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,831 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,795. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.62. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $132.20.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.