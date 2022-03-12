Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 143.5% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,670 shares of company stock worth $53,902. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPE opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $16.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%.

About Special Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

