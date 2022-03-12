Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives £127.98 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £127.98 ($167.69).

A number of research firms recently commented on SPX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £151 ($197.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a £115 ($150.68) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £150.50 ($197.20) to £135.90 ($178.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £119.95 ($157.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 43.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £128.39 and a 200 day moving average price of £147.94. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of £107.85 ($141.31) and a 52 week high of £172.25 ($225.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 97.50 ($1.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.