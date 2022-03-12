Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 246.14 ($3.23).

SPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($4.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.88) to GBX 347 ($4.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £19,903.50 ($26,079.01).

Spire Healthcare Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 238.50 ($3.13). 252,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 270 ($3.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £956.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 236.14.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

