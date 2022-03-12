Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $846,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 997.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 30,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $93.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.26. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $84.12 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

