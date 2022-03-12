Spire Wealth Management Purchases 7,973 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 196.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMP. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.