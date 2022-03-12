Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 115.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 603.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Nomura cut their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

GM opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

